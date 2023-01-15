Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 377,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,993,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $195.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $211.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

