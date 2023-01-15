Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $183.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $195.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.19. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $211.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after purchasing an additional 96,515 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

