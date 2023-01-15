Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.