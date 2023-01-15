Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Axonics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Axonics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axonics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Axonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axonics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

