Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $64.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.43. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

