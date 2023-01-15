BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.23

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.23 and traded as high as $41.41. BAE Systems shares last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 283,543 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.18) to GBX 1,100 ($13.40) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

