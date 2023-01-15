BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.23

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.23 and traded as high as $41.41. BAE Systems shares last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 283,543 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.18) to GBX 1,100 ($13.40) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.75.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
