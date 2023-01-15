Ball (NYSE:BALL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $53.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 36,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,481,819 shares.The stock last traded at $56.74 and had previously closed at $57.15.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Ball Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.