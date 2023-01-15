Ball (NYSE:BALL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $53.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 36,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,481,819 shares.The stock last traded at $56.74 and had previously closed at $57.15.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.
Insider Transactions at Ball
In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ball
Ball Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Further Reading
