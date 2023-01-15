Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 45.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $597.05 million, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $68.55.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.66 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile



Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

