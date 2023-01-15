Bank First (BFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. On average, analysts expect Bank First to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BFC opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bank First has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter worth $1,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter worth $465,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank First by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank First in the third quarter worth $245,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Bank First to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

