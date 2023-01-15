Bank First (BFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. On average, analysts expect Bank First to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank First Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $87.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bank First has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $786.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bank First by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bank First by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Bank First to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

