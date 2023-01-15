Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $106.00.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Bank First to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank First Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

