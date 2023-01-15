Bank of America Begins Coverage on State Street (NYSE:STT)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.61.

State Street Stock Up 0.7 %

STT opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

