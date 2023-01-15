Bank of The West Buys 322 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of The West raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $122.84 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $343.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

