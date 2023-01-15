Barclays Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 600 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 600 ($7.31) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.92) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 602.50 ($7.34).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 558.40 ($6.80) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 537.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 494.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 571.90 ($6.97).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

