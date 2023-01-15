Barclays Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €160.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($135.48) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

EPA:SU opened at €148.38 ($159.55) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($82.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.63.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

