Barclays Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $62.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

