Barclays Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Sell

Barclays cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Joseph upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

FM stock opened at C$31.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.78.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

