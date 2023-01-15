Barclays Reiterates “€184.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Barclays set a €184.00 ($197.85) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($191.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Wacker Chemie Trading Up 1.8 %

WCH opened at €133.70 ($143.76) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a twelve month high of €187.10 ($201.18).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

