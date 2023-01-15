Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) PT Raised to GBX 400

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.63) to GBX 400 ($4.87) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.47) to GBX 388 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.17) to GBX 462 ($5.63) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $416.67.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

BTDPY opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

