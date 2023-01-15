Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.79

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €52.79 ($56.76) and traded as high as €56.84 ($61.12). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €56.38 ($60.62), with a volume of 3,386,501 shares trading hands.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.75.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

