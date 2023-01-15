Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

