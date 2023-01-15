Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($12.00) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will earn ($12.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($11.50). The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($10.43) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($11.00) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $294.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

