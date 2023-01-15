Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

