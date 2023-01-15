Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the second quarter worth $4,590,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 22.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 1,456.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,084,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,455,797 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

