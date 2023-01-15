Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $94.99 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

