Berenberg Bank Reiterates €271.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($291.40) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Allianz Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Allianz stock opened at €217.75 ($234.14) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($222.37). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €203.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €184.09.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
