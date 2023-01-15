Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 6,700 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.92) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($87.72) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,310 ($64.69) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,823.85 ($70.95).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,219 ($75.77) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.28). The company has a market capitalization of £100.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 701.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,643.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.87), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($336,920.61).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

