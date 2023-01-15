Berenberg Bank Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.59) to GBX 5,700 ($69.44) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.66) to GBX 6,200 ($75.54) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,990.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.