Berenberg Bank Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.59) to GBX 5,700 ($69.44) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.66) to GBX 6,200 ($75.54) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,990.00.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
RIO stock opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.