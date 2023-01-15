Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Best Buy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

