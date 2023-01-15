BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

