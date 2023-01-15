Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Down 1.0 %

BILL stock opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average is $129.38. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.17.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,743. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.