Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.62.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.38. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $262.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,255,743. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

