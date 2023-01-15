Bitfarms Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 9,679 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 258% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 call options.

Bitfarms Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $233.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 121.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter worth $28,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

