BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,140,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,636,000 after buying an additional 122,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $21.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

