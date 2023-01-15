Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock valued at $180,412,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

