Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blend Labs from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $346.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.34. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,518.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $965,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,518.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,863,469 shares of company stock worth $2,211,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,190 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 832,642 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 8,369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,982 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.