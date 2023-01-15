Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.53.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.61. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.