Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BOX Trading Up 2.8 %

BOX stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -277.27 and a beta of 1.06. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

Institutional Trading of BOX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BOX

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

