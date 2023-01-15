Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

