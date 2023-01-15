Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

