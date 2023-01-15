Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Broadwind Stock Up 27.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.88. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind by 14.4% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadwind by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

