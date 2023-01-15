Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Price Target at $70.57

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.57.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.