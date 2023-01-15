Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target at $239.00

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.