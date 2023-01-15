Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT at $8.92

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.92.

AXTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on AXT to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.28 on Thursday. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $229.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 227,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 107,340 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

