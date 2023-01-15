Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target at $49.50

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENTA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.1 %

CENTA stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

