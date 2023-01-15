Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Price Target at $155.52

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.52.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

