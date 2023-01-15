Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) PT at $155.52

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average is $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.