Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) PT at $20.80

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Euronav by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Euronav by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Euronav by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of EURN opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

