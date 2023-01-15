Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target at $47.50

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

