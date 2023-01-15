Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Target Price at C$61.44

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.3 %

EIF stock opened at C$53.72 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$53.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.04.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$536.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.