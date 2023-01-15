Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Price Target at $9.44

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 435.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,416 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Trading Up 2.1 %

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.